The Cowboys are 3-5 against Southland opponents. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Shumate averaging 1.2.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 93-84 on Feb. 5. Zach Scott scored 23 points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendal Coleman is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.
Shumate is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Scott is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.
Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.
