Shumate leads Toledo against Canisius after 24-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-3)
The Golden Griffins are 0-4 on the road. Canisius ranks third in the MAAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Okpoh averaging 2.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 18 points and 5.8 assists. Shumate is shooting 57.1% and averaging 19.4 points for Toledo.
Jamir Moultrie is averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.0 points for Canisius.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.