Shumate leads Toledo against George Mason after 20-point showing

Toledo Rockets (5-2) at George Mason Patriots (4-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the George Mason Patriots after JT Shumate scored 20 points in Toledo's 90-67 victory over the Richmond Spiders. The Patriots are 4-0 on their home court. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Josh Oduro leads the Patriots with 6.6 boards.

The Rockets play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Toledo leads the MAC shooting 38.5% from downtown. EJ Farmer paces the Rockets shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for George Mason.

Rayj Dennis is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 18.7 points, six assists and 1.7 steals. Shumate is averaging 18.7 points for Toledo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

