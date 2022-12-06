Shumate leads Toledo against Northern Iowa after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (5-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4, 1-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -3; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after JT Shumate scored 20 points in Toledo’s 80-73 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 0-1 in road games. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is shooting 45.0% and averaging 21.7 points for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa.

Shumate is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Rockets. Rayj Dennis is averaging 17.6 points for Toledo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article