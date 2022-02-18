The Cowboys have gone 4-6 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Privateers won 84-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 23 points, and Brendan Medley-Bacon led the Cowboys with 17 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: St. Hilaire averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Troy Green is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.
Zach Scott averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Shumate is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.
LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.
Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.