Ryan Rollins, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Rockets, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Cameron Healy had 18 points for the Chippewas (6-18, 5-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Harrison Henderson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ralph Bissainthe had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas for the season. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 82-54 on Jan. 4.
