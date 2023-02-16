Shumate's 32 lead McNeese over Incarnate Word 78-76 in OT

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Christian Shumate scored 32 points and his dunk with six seconds left helped send McNeese past Incarnate Word 78-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Shumate also contributed 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (9-19, 6-9 Southland Conference). Zach Scott added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Trae English shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for 15 points.