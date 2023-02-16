Shumate's 32 lead McNeese over Incarnate Word 78-76 in OT

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Christian Shumate scored 32 points and his dunk with six seconds left helped send McNeese past Incarnate Word 78-76 in overtime on Thursday night.
Trey Miller led the way for the Cardinals (11-16, 5-9) with 19 points. Incarnate Word also got 18 points from Cisse and Stephon Payne III finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. McNeese hosts Texas A&M-CC while Incarnate Word travels to play Nicholls State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.