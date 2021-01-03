Antonio Rizzuto tied a career high with 21 points for the Great Danes (1-4, 1-3). CJ Kelly added 14 points. Chuck Champion had 10 points.
The Catamounts leveled the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated Vermont 63-62 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.