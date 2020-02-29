Bowling Green scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Daeqwon Plowden scored a career-high 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Bowling Green (21-8, 12-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.
Justin Turner, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Falcons, was held to four points on 1-of-11 shooting.
The RedHawks evened the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Miami (Ohio) 78-76 on Jan. 7. Miami (Ohio) plays Buffalo on the road on Tuesday. Bowling Green faces Kent State on the road on Tuesday.
