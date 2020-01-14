Bam Bowman, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and Dae Dae Grant each scored 11 in the win.
Neither team helped its cause at the free throw line as Miami shot 23 of 35 and Kent State went 8 of 15. Miami led 31-21 at halftime and managed to overcome Kent State’s (13-4, 3-1) 53 points after the break. The Golden Flashes made 14 of 30 (46.7%) from beyond the 3-point arc.
Troy Simons scored 24, Anthony Roberts 19 and Pippen 12 in defeat.
