Nike Sibande had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Miami (Ohio) to a 71-55 win over Bradley on Saturday.

Dalonte Brown had 12 points for Miami (6-6). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 11 points. Dae Dae Grant had eight rebounds for the RedHawks.

Miami led 30-27 at halftime. After Myja White opened the second half with a 3-pointer, the RedHawks quickly went ahead by 11, leading 39-28 with 16:34 to go. Bradley drew within nine points once but Miami led by double digits throughout the final 10 minutes.