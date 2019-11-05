Michael Phifer had seven rebounds for the Pride and Eric Peaks Jr. was their leading scorer with seven points.

All 13 players who saw action for Norfolk State played at least 10 minutes and scored at least three points.

Norfolk State plays Penn State-Wilkes-Barre at home on Friday.

