Siegrist dominates, Villanova rallies past Temple 74-71

PHILADELPHIA — Maddy Siegrist scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and No. 24 Villanova rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Temple 74-71 on Sunday.
Siegrist’s third career 40-point game was one off her career-high of 42 established last season in an overtime game against Marquette. Her career high in rebounds is 19. Christina Dalce had seven points and 12 rebounds for Villanova.
Tarriyonna Gary had career highs of 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Temple (1-3). Aleah Nelson scored 20 points.
It was Villanova’s fourth consecutive road game and, including the upcoming Gulf Coast Showcase, the Wildcats will play their first seven games away from home. The first home game will be against Creighton on Dec. 2.
