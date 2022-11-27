Siegrist hits 2,000, No. 23 Villanova win top USF 72-50

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ESTERO, Fla. — Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points to surpass 2,000 for her career and No. 23 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 72-50 win over South Florida in the third-place game at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Siegrist scored 13 points in the first half and 10 in the third quarter as the Wildcats (6-1) took a 58-36 lead. Lucy Olsen scored 10 of her 13 before the break.

Siegrist became the third player in Villanova history to reach the 2,000-point plateau when she hit a jumper at 3:46 of the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 50-31.

Sammie Puisis scored 17 points for the Bulls (7-2). Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points with 17 rebounds — matching her career high, and Elena Tsineke scored 11.

Both teams lost close games to ranked teams in the semifinals, Villanova falling 75-70 to No. 21 Baylor and USF 63-58 to No. 22 Michigan.

Siegrist had five points in a 10-0 run as the Wildcats led by as many as 16 in the first quarter, when they made 5 of 6 3-pointers and 10 of 14 overall.

Villanova was 9 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 48%, while the Bulls went 1 of 9 behind the arc and shot 34%.

