Siegrist leads No. 25 Villanova past winless American 83-42

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist had 24 points and seven rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 14 points and No. 25 Villanova beat winless American University 83-42 on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats held American to 15-of-50 shooting (30%) and scored 21 points off 19 turnovers.
Emily Johns scored 12 points for American (0-8).
NO. 22 GONZAGA 73, QUEENS UNIVERSITY 49
SPOKANE, Wash. — Yvonne Ejim scored a career-high 32 points on 13-for-17 shooting for Gonzaga’s win over Queens.
Ejim was 8 for 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the foul line in the first half putting up one less point than the Queens team. Gonzaga (8-2) led 37-23 at the break.
Brynna Maxwell added 16 points for Gonzaga which shot 52.9%.
Adia Brisker scored 25 points and Alexandria Johnson 14 for Queens (4-5).
