Siegrist nets 31, No. 25 Villanova women top Saint Joseph's

PHILADELPHIA — Maddie Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and No. 25 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 82-59 win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.
Christina Dalce scored five points as the Wildcats had the first eight of the game and closed the first quarter with two 7-0 runs, the 14-2 burst making it 28-8. Twice Villanova made five straight shots for a 10-of-11 stretch and closed the half with three straight, two of them 3s.
Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and 8 of 10 overall. Burke finished 4 of 4 from distance as the Wildcats (10-2) finished 13 of 20 from long range. They shot 55% overall (29 of 53).
Talya Brugler had 14 points for the Hawks (9-1), who came up short of matching the 1984-85 team’s 10-0 start, the best in school history. Mackenzie Smith had 12. The Hawks finished the game at 37% (20 of 54).
Villanova plays No. 10 Iowa State in the Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 18 before meeting La Salle with a chance to win the Philadelphia Big Five title.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25