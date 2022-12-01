Siena and Canisius face off for conference showdown

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-4) at Siena Saints (4-3)
The Saints and Golden Griffins meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is shooting 49.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 11.7 points for Siena.
Jamir Moultrie averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for Canisius.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.