Siena faces Quinnipiac after McCollum's 23-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-9, 8-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-9, 11-4 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Javian McCollum scored 23 points in Siena’s 73-65 win against the Marist Red Foxes. The Saints have gone 8-3 in home games. Siena is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats have gone 8-7 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac has a 7-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Dezi Jones is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Bobcats. Ike Nweke is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

