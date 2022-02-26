The Hawks are 10-7 in MAAC play. Monmouth is eighth in the MAAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Papas averaging 3.0.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Colby Rogers is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Siena.
Papas is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.