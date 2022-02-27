The Hawks are 10-7 in conference games. Monmouth scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.
The Saints and Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Colby Rogers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Siena.
Papas is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.