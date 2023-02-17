Siena hosts Quinnipiac following McCollum's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-9, 8-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-9, 11-4 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Javian McCollum scored 23 points in Siena's 73-65 win against the Marist Red Foxes. The Saints have gone 8-3 in home games. Siena is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats have gone 8-7 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is ninth in the MAAC giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Dezi Jones is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats. Ike Nweke is averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

