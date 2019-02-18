St. Peter’s (6-19, 3-10) vs. Siena (13-14, 8-6)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its fourth straight win over St. Peter’s at Times Union Center. The last victory for the Peacocks at Siena was a 69-55 win on Jan. 25, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Siena’s Jalen Pickett has averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists while Evan Fisher has put up 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Peacocks, Davauhnte Turner has averaged 16.6 points while Samuel Idowu has put up 11 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has directly created 61 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Peter’s is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 60.

COLD SPELL: St. Peter’s has lost its last four road games, scoring 51.3 points, while allowing 65.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

