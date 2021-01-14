DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Broncs have given up only 70.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MURRAY JR.: Murray has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.
STREAK STATS: Rider has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 74.3.
DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.
