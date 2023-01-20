Siena puts home win streak on the line against Mount St. Mary's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-12, 2-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-6, 6-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Siena will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Saints play Mount St. Mary’s. The Saints are 5-1 in home games. Siena is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-5 against conference opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Platek is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 10.2 points. Javian McCollum is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Jalen Benjamin is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

