Jimmy Sotos had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (4-8). John Meeks added 12 points and seven rebounds and Andrew Funk had 10 points.
Siena plays Canisius at home on Monday. Bucknell plays La Salle on the road next Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.