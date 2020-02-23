Manny Camper scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season and also made all eight free throws as Siena converted 20 of 23 from the line.
The win was a fifth in a row for Siena, which began the streak defeating Fairfield 65-49 on Feb. 7.
Vincent Eze led the Stags (11-16, 7-9) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Taj Benning added 11 points.
Siena visits Quinnipiac on Wednesday. Fairfield hosts Quinnipiac on Friday.
