Hunter Wolfe started the bottom of the ninth by hustling to second on a hit down the right-field line, and he advanced to third on Conner Shepherd’s deep shot to left.
Sikes’ slow-bouncing grounder got past Kansas State pitcher Tyler Eckberg and the drawn-in infield to score Wolfe.
Wolfe also had a two-RBI double in the first to pull TCU within 4-2, and Zach Humphreys scored two on a triple in a three-run sixth to tie it at 6.
Kansas State ace Jordan Wicks struck out nine, but allowed nine hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings.