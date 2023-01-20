Simmons' 24 lead Southern Indiana past Lindenwood 81-65

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Jelani Simmons had 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 81-65 victory against Lindenwood on Thursday.
The Lions (7-13, 2-5) were led in scoring by Brandon Trimble, who finished with 17 points and five assists. Keenon Cole added 15 points for Lindenwood. Cam Burrell also had 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and six blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Indiana visits SIU-Edwardsville while Lindenwood hosts Morehead State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.