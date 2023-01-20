Simmons' 24 lead Southern Indiana past Lindenwood 81-65

Simmons shot 10 for 14, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Screaming Eagles (11-9, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Trevor Lakes added 21 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Isaiah Swope was 6 of 12 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 16 points.