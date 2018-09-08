VERMILLION, S.D. — Austin Simmons threw for 462 yards and four touchdown passes, and ran for another score, as South Dakota held off Northern Colorado for a 43-28 victory on Saturday.

The Coyotes (1-1) rebounded from its 27-24 loss at Kansas State for its 16th consecutive home-opening win and 40th opener at the DakotaDome.

Simmons threw all four TD passes in the first half, each to a different receiver, as South Dakota jumped out to a 34-14 halftime lead. Northern Colorado (0-2) rallied back in the fourth quarter when Jacob Knipp threw two touchdown passes to make it 34-28.

But Simmons answered with a 60-yard pass to Shamar Jackson and capped the drive racing into the corner of the endzone from the 2-yard line, stretching the Coyotes’ lead to 40-28 with 5:19 remaining. The Bears fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff.

Simmons was 31-of-40 passing and ran for 80 yards on eight carries. Jackson had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Trystn Ducker had four receptions for 131 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown catch off a screen pass.

Knipp was 26 of 35 for 331 yards passing and finished with three touchdowns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.