Simmons leads Southern Indiana past Eastern Illinois 78-74

Simmons shot 6 for 12 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Screaming Eagles (13-9, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jacob Polakovich added 20 points while going 8 of 19 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and they also had 24 rebounds. Isaiah Swope recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.