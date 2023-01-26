Simmons leads Southern Indiana past Eastern Illinois 78-74

EVANSVILLE, Ill. — Jelani Simmons’ 21 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Eastern Illinois 78-74 on Thursday night.
Cameron Haffner led the way for the Panthers (7-15, 3-6) with 17 points. Yaakema Rose Jr. added 14 points for Eastern Illinois. Nick Ellington also had 11 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. Southern Indiana visits UT Martin while Eastern Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.