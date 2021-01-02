Simms started the game with a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk and the Tigers led 8-3. PJ Hall’s jumper with 11:47 before halftime gave Clemson a 21-9 lead.
Miami responded and outscored the Tigers 23-11 before intermission. The Hurricanes grabbed their first lead of the game on Earl Timberlake’s layup with 45 seconds before the break and a 34-32 lead.
Simms finished 10-for-14 shooting. Clemson (8-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) now has seven of its eight wins over Power 5 conference affiliates
Wong led Miami (4-4, 1-2) with 13 points and Timberlake 11.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Hosts N.C. State on Tuesday.
Miami: Hosts North Carolina on Tuesday.
