Simpson and the Colorado Buffaloes visit conference foe USC

Colorado Buffaloes (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -3.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans host KJ Simpson and the Colorado Buffaloes in Pac-12 play Thursday. The Trojans are 7-1 in home games. USC is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.4 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Buffaloes are 3-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans and Buffaloes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Simpson is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

