Stansberry hit a 3-pointer sparks a 17-8 spurt that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 72-70 when Zigmars Raimo made a layup with 1:08 to play but the Coyotes made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

South Dakota matches up against Florida A&M on Monday. Hawaii plays Pacific at home on Monday.

