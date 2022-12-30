Simpson leads Colorado against Cal after 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado Buffaloes (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (1-13, 0-3 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the California Golden Bears after KJ Simpson scored 31 points in Colorado’s 73-70 victory over the Stanford Cardinal. The Golden Bears are 1-8 in home games. Cal allows 65.7 points and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Colorado averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Golden Bears and Buffaloes match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Simpson is averaging 18.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

