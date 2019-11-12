Kai Toews and Jay Estime’ scored 12 points apiece for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips and Mike Okauru chipped in 11 points each.
Ja’Cor Nelson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (2-1). Gensler added 15 points. Henderson had 10 points.
UNC Wilmington (2-1) faces Davidson on the road on Saturday. Campbell takes on The Citadel on the road on Saturday.
