Campbell last led 43-41 after a dunk by Cedric Henderson with 14:08 remaining in the second half. The Seahawks scored the next 10 points and held the lead until Campbell’s Jesus Carralero threw down a dunk to tie it at 59 with 1:13 to go. The teams swapped a series of free throws with Campbell’s Cory Gensler making a pair with 2 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.