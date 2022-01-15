By Associated PressToday at 10:24 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 10:24 p.m. ESTMURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Donovan Sims scored 14 points, Josh Jefferson added 12, and Middle Tennessee defeated Florida International 50-39 on Saturday.Eli Lawrence added 10 rebounds for the Blue Raiders (11-6, 2-2 C-USA).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightClevon Brown had seven points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (10-7, 0-4).—-More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...