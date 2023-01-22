Sims leads Stonehill against Fairleigh Dickinson after 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-13, 4-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-9, 5-1 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -6.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Andrew Sims scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 73-66 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights are 6-2 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-3 against NEC opponents. Stonehill ranks second in the NEC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.5 points and four assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.4 points and 2.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Sims is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

