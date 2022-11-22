Sims leads Stonehill against Fordham after 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4) at Fordham Rams (4-1) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Fordham Rams after Andrew Sims scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 77-71 loss to the UIC Flames. The Rams are 4-0 in home games. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Stonehill did not compete in Division I in the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Fordham.

Sims is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 15.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

