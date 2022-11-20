Singleton and Fairleigh Dickinson host VMI

VMI Keydets (1-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3)
The Keydets are 0-3 in road games. VMI is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Fairleigh Dickinson.
Tony Felder is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 12.2 points for VMI.
