San Diego forced a season-high four turnovers with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
The Toreros jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead. Chris Duncan had two touchdown runs in the third quarter for Valparaiso (0-7, 0-3). Duncan was 16 of 26 for 182 yards passing and added 32 yards rushing.
San Diego has scored 30 or more points in nine straight games dating to last season.
