The Chippewas (1-1) took the second-half kick and marched 68 yards in eight plays that ended with Sirmon throwing a 6-yard scoring pass to Dixon for a five-touchdown lead.
Lew Nichols III had 79 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown and Kalil Pimpleton tallied 58 yards with a touchdown for CMU.
Central Michigan outgained the Colonials (0-1) 515-109 in total yardage and held the ball for more than 35 minutes.
