Dontay Bassett added 17 points for Weber State (11-4), which won its fourth consecutive game. Zahir Porter added 15 points. Isiah Brown had 11 points.
Amin Adamu had 19 points for the Bobcats (9-5). Xavier Bishop added 18 points. Mike Hood and Jubrile Belo each had 12 points.
Weber State defeated Montana State 96-88 on Thursday.
