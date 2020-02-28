Terrance McBride had 20 points for the Big Red (6-18, 3-8). Bryan Knapp added 17 points. Kobe Dickson had 10 points.
The Big Green improve to 2-0 against the Big Red this season. Dartmouth defeated Cornell 75-53 on Feb. 15. Dartmouth faces Columbia on the road on Saturday. Cornell matches up against Harvard at home on Saturday.
