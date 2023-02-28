SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play in OVC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-15, 9-9 OVC) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (18-13, 9-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles in the OVC Tournament. The Cougars’ record in OVC play is 9-9, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. SIU-Edwardsville is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 9-9 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 15.6 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Isaiah Swope is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

