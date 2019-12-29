SIU-Edwardsville shot 61 percent from the floor (41 of 67) and made 9 of 23 from 3-point range (39%). The Cougars won the rebound battle 41-26. They notched a season-high 27 assists and forced a season-high 25 turnovers.
Rodarius Mitchell sank four 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Lynx. Lindenwood made just 29% from the floor (17 of 58) and 6 of 25 from distance (24%).
