EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Zeke Moore scored 18 points, Cameron Williams added 17 as both players hit 7 of 9 shots from the floor and SIU-Edwardsville rolled to an 88-46 victory over NAIA-member Lindenwood Belleville on Sunday.

Moore and Williams also combined for nine assists and seven steals for the Cougars (3-10), who won a second straight game after ending an eight-game skid. Mike Adewunmi pitched in with 13 points and eight boards off the bench.