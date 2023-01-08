SIU-Edwardsville earns 69-62 win against Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Damarco Minor’s 27 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Southern Indiana 69-62 on Saturday night.
Isaiah Swope led the Screaming Eagles (8-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Trevor Lakes added 16 points for Southern Indiana. In addition, Tyler Henry had nine points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Thursday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Eastern Illinois while Southern Indiana hosts Little Rock.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.