EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Cameron Williams had 17 points and Mike Adewunmi added 11 with seven rebounds as SIU-Edwardsville started the season with a 61-52 victory over Quincy on Tuesday night.

SIU-Edwardsville was up 34-22 at the break. The Hawks closed to 49-45 when Aziz Fadika hit a jumper with 8:55 remaining in the game. They got within two, 52-50, after Jonah Smith dropped two free throws with 4:27 left.