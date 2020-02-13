Eastern Illinois got within four points on two free throws by Mack Smith with four minutes to go, then hit a 3 and followed it with three straight free throws with :326 left go get the Panthers within two, 74-72. Brandon Jackson answered with a dunk with :02 left and Smith knocked down a jumper with a second remaining to set the final margin.

Moore had 16 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-19, 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Shamar Wright added 12 points. Tyresse Williford had seven assists.

Smith scored a season-high 25 points for the Panthers (12-13, 5-8). Josiah Wallace added 20 points. Jordan Skipper-Brown had 12 points and nine rebounds. George Dixon had 7 points and 12 rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville matches up against Southeast Missouri on the road on Saturday. Eastern Illinois takes on UT Martin on the road on Saturday.

