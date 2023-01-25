SIU-Edwardsville hosts Harvey and Tennessee Tech

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-7, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-3 OVC)
The Cougars have gone 5-3 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Harvey is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.
Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 14.5 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.
Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
