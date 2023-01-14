SIU-Edwardsville hosts Lindenwood after Childs' 22-point game

Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-5, 4-1 OVC)
The Lions have gone 2-3 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.
The Cougars and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
Childs is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.